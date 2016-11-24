I did not attend wedding, says angry Rooney

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney insists he did not even step foot into the wedding that caused a storm while he was on international duty with England.

The forward fumed at the media last week, slamming their "disgraceful" coverage since he was pictured in The Sun allegedly drinking at a wedding in the team hotel in the wake of England's win over Scotland.

And Rooney did not take kindly to the saga being brought up again after he became United's record European goalscorer with a strike in their 4-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord at Old Trafford.

Asked if the achievement was more special after the off-pitch drama, he told BT Sport: "No, I think all that's created by people like yourself asking questions now.

"I think people in the media are making a big deal out of nothing.

"I actually didn't even set foot into the wedding and it's a shame to have to talk about it now after such a great victory."

Rooney also picked up an assist in United's impressive triumph that means they only need a draw in their last Group A match against Zorya Luhansk to guarantee progression to the last 32.

"It was a good win, we are pleased to get four goals," he said. "The second goal killed the game - at 1-0 you never know what can happen.

"It's a great feeling obviously to score goals for this club, so I am pleased and sure there are plenty more to come."