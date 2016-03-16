I did not like playing in Ligue 1, says ex-PSG star Lavezzi

Ezequiel Lavezzi has labelled Ligue 1 boring after his former club Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up the title with eight games to spare.

Sunday's emphatic 9-0 victory over Troyes ensured a fourth-successive triumph for PSG, Laurent Blanc's men holding a 25-point advantage over second placed Monaco.

Lavezzi left the Parc des Princes for Hebei China Fortune in February, and has revealed he found playing in the French top flight tedious due to a lack of competition.

"I did not like the Ligue 1," the Argentinian told L'Equipe. "I do not find it motivating. That is the truth.

"PSG are so strong compared to the other teams. I do not really take pleasure in matches.

"Italy is different, you have eight big matches in a season but in France it is two."

Lavezzi also blamed the one-sided nature of Ligue 1 for his drop-off in performance after joining PSG from Napoli in 2012.

He added: "Time passed, I lost my motivation and I lost my place. When you're at PSG, you always have to be moving forward and maybe I was not always.

"Except in the Champions League, where I was still motivated."