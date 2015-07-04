I didn't know who Wimbledon guest Klopp was - Brown

Jurgen Klopp was at Wimbledon to watch fellow German Dustin Brown on Saturday, although the world number 102 admitted to not knowing who the former Borussia Dortmund boss was.

Klopp was present on No.3 Court as Brown - conqueror of 10th seed Rafael Nadal in a Centre Court thriller on Thursday - bowed out in four sets to Viktor Troicki.

Afterwards, Brown revealed he secured tickets for the 48-year-old - who left Signal Iduna Park at the end of last season - despite not knowing who he was.

"I gave him tickets, a friend of mine asked me if I could put the tickets down," Brown explained.

"I wrote the name down on the paper, but I didn't think about it.

"Then when I went on the court, I saw him. I was like, okay, maybe that's the person I left the tickets for. It's great. It's an honour for me.

"I don't know a lot about football, so I'm not going to get into that. It was an honour for him to be there and watch the match."