I don't know if I can tame Cellino - Evans

Leeds United head coach Steve Evans is not sure whether he can buck the trend and enjoy a lengthy tenure at Elland Road but believes improved performances will help his cause.

Evans was appointed Uwe Rosler's replacement on Monday shortly before Cellino's second Football League disqualification was confirmed by the organisation on another chaotic day for the Championship club.

The Scot is the sixth coach to have served under Cellino and Evans - who turned down another Championship job last week - told reporters: "I don't know him enough to know if I can ever tame him.

"Everyone is aware of the coaches who have been here and left. But my job is to believe in myself and believe if I win matches there'll be enough people, including Mr Cellino who want me here.

"When I've spoken to previous Leeds coaches they speak about what a club this is. It's not until you become part of it you realise how frightening it is.

"You tend to get longevity if you win football matches. I've got an idea of the weight of expectation.

"Craig Brown, a former Scotland manager, said to enjoy every minute if you're Leeds manager for a day - just think of the [Peter] Lorimers, the [Eddie] Grays, the [Billy] Bremners.

"Just give me an opportunity and I'll give you a team with passion and pride. The Leeds supporters can get ready for winning football because that's going to come."

Cellino stated on Monday he was looking for "heavy rock" from Evans as opposed to the "country music" on offer under Rosler that sees Leeds 18th ahead of Wednesday's trip to Fulham.

Asked if he could get along with the Italian owner, Evans added: "We're going to try, he's certainly passionate.

"What was meant to be a two-hour chat on Sunday turned into nine hours. It was all about football and he wants this club to win football matches again.

"We've not won at this famous stadium for over seven months and that's too long for a club in League Two, never mind one that should be in the league above."