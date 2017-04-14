I don't know what teams are left! - Sampaoli exasperated with persistent rumours

Jorge Sampaoli believes soon there will be no more clubs left for his name to be linked with as speculation continues to mount surrounding his future at Sevilla.

The former Chile boss replaced Unai Emery at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ahead of the current campaign, but before his first season is out he has already been touted as a potential candidate for a number of jobs.

Luis Enrique's impending departure from Barcelona led many to suggest Sampaoli was in the frame to move to Camp Nou, while the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal prompted similar talk of a switch to the Premier League.

The sackings of Edgardo Bauza and Danny Blind from their respective Argentina and Netherlands jobs have also seen Sampaoli linked with a return to international management, but the man himself is growing increasingly tired of all the rumours.

"I don't have to decide anything about the future, let me repeat myself," Sampaoli said in Friday's news conference ahead of Sevilla's trip to Valencia in LaLiga on Sunday.

"They have had me as coach of Barcelona, Netherlands, PSG and Arsenal; I don't know what other teams are left for them to put me with. They're playing with my name."

Earlier this week, Sevilla released a statement warning the Argentine Football Association that any attempts to lure Sampaoli away will not be welcome.

"If the club has to issue a statement every time they name me as coach of a different club they would need to make one every week," Sampaoli said.

"The only thing I spoke about with the president, who is my only boss, is that when I have something to say I will tell him first, I told him that personally on Monday.

"I have no opinion about what other people say about me, I just have an opinion about myself.

"All week I think about what is coming against Valencia, how we can win on Sunday and keep the people happy and how it will be difficult.

"All the rest is speculation, that and the statement from the club responding to speculation about me also have nothing to do with me."