I don't lose my focus - Silva unconcerned by alleged tapping-up probe

Marco Silva claims he will not be distracted by reports of a Premier League investigation into whether Everton made an illegal approach to appoint him while in charge of Watford.

Following the sacking of Ronald Koeman and with Watford flying high in the Premier League table, Everton seemingly made Silva their top target before eventually turning to Sam Allardyce.

Watford's form subsequently collapsed and with the Hornets slipping down the table rapidly Silva was sacked by the club in January, less than three months after Koeman left Goodison Park.

Reports have emerged the Premier League is now examining whether or not an illegal approach was made for Silva following a complaint made by Watford, who said Everton's interest was the "catalyst" for poor results and his resulting departure.

But speaking at a news conference ahead of Sunday's game against West Ham, Silva said he is not interested in talk of a Premier League probe.

"Really I don't have thoughts about this situation," Silva told reporters.

"I don't lose my focus, I'm really calm with this situation. My focus is only on what is important for me and for us as a club, the next game.

"I don't hear anything. It's not important for us, for me as a manager or for our players."

Everton have mounting injury problems with right-back Seamus Coleman ruled out for two weeks with a fractured foot sustained on international duty with Republic of Ireland.

Coleman joins fellow defenders Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane in the treatment room, while Andre Gomes is not yet ready to make his Premier League debut and Richarlison is suspended.

There is better news for the Toffees with James McCarthy back in training after the midfielder sustained a double leg break in an accidental collision with West Brom striker Salomon Rondon in January.

"[Yerry] Mina started with the group today. James McCarthy did too. It is good to see him back. That's good news for us," Silva added.

"Mina is getting fit and then he will be ready to be in the squad. James is a little different. He has to win some confidence. It was a bad injury. He is doing well. It's a moment for us to give him sessions to give him confidence."