'I don't see myself leaving' - Neymar is at home in Barcelona

Neymar feels at home in Barcelona and has no desire to leave the club amid delays over a contract extension.

Brazil captain Neymar has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Barca's fierce rivals Real Madrid as talks over a new deal drag on.

However, the 24-year-old has stated he is not interested in a move away from Camp Nou.

"I think the important thing in football is you always play alongside good players, and I think that the best are here. Therefore, I am very happy at Barcelona," Neymar told Globo.

"It is a team where I feel at home. My team-mates give me tranquillity about everything. I still do not see myself leaving Barcelona."

Neymar's relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez has once again proved integral to Barca's campaign, the trio combining for 103 goals in all competitions.

The Brazilian believes that their connection on and off the field is at the heart of their sensational form.

"I think both [are my best friends], neither is closer than the other. I had more time with Messi, then Suarez came and created a very great relationship," Neymar added.

"We are always joking in training and outside as well. The affinity that we have is great."

Barca entertain Arsenal in the Champions League last-16 second leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday, while they hold an eight-point advantage at the summit of La Liga and face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in May.

Neymar is eager for progression in Europe to keep their quest for a second successive treble on track and says the players are in high spirits.

"We are living a great moment. We are doing very well in La Liga, we are already in the final of the Copa del Rey, and now we need to advance in the Champions League," he added.

"The guys are very happy with the work we have been doing, with everything that is happening on the field."