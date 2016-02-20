I got lucky with Campbell wonder save, admits Jakupovic

Eldin Jakupovic admitted he was lucky to keep out Joel Campbell's free-kick as his goalkeeping heroics helped Hull City to a 0-0 FA Cup fifth-round draw with Arsenal.

Steve Bruce rested regular number one Allan McGregor for the trip to Emirates Stadium and watched Jakupovic make a string of fine saves to deny a much-changed Gunners side, with his best moment coming as he tipped Campbell's second-half set-piece onto the post.

"It was a great free-kick, to be fair, I thought he was going to shoot over the wall and I made a save to my left, so I was lucky," he told BT Sport.

"I touched it with my fingers and it went on the post and I was just happy it didn't go in.

"My daughter, my father, everybody is here. We knew it would be a difficult game, that we'd be defending, but we took a 0-0."

Bruce hailed the 31-year-old's performance, praising him for taking his opportunity to impress after some "dark moments" during his Hull career.

"He's made some great saves. It's been a frustration for him because he's never really had a crack at playing regularly," said the Tigers boss.

"We're delighted for him. There have been a lot of dark moments over the last couple of years when he hasn't been playing, but, with days like today, it's great for someone like him."

Hull entered the weekend as Championship leaders, while Arsenal are still hunting for Premier League and Champions League glory, meaning a replay is far from a blessing for either squad.

Bruce, however, insists his side fully deserve another chance to avenge their Cup final defeat to Arsene Wenger's side in 2014.

"They deserve a replay for their effort and determination. It was there for everyone to see," he added.