'I have found my luck at Leipzig' - Hasenhuttl dismisses Arsenal talk

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl described a report linking him with Arsenal as "well-researched", but brushed off talk he could replace Arsene Wenger.

Promoted Leipzig have taken the Bundesliga by storm this season and were three points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the table ahead of the defending champions' clash with Mainz on Friday.

A report in the British press suggested Hasenhuttl could be appointed as Wenger's successor when the Frenchman's long association with Arsenal comes to an end.

Asked about the article, Hasenhuttl said: "It was a well-researched story. There was a lot of truth to it.

"I have heard of worse fates than succeeding the longest-serving manager in England. It's not damaging my reputation, is it?

"We don't have to put too much thought into it. I have found my luck here."