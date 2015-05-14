I have learnt from all my managers - Gerrard

As the end of his 17-year career at Liverpool draws to a close, Steven Gerrard had words of praise for all the managers he has worked with at Anfield.

Given his debut by Roy Evans in 1998, Gerrard also played for Gerard Houllier, Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish before current boss Brendan Rodgers took over in 2012.

After a treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup under Houllier in 2001, Gerrard's finest moment arrived under Benitez when he inspired his side to come from 3-0 down at half-time against Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final as Liverpool eventually prevailed on penalties.

Another inspiring performance in the FA Cup final a year later brought further silverware before, under Dalglish, he lifted the League Cup again, following another penalty shootout win over Cardiff City.

"I think I take bits from them all, if I did ever want to become a manager I think I would like to do it my way and take bits from them all," the former England captain said, ahead of his final Anfield appearance against Crystal Palace this weekend.

"I have been very lucky to work with fantastic managers over the years and certainly Brendan the last three years, I have enjoyed with him and wish I had met him earlier when I was in the peak of my playing days because I think I would be sitting here talking about trophies.

"Getting the chance to play for Kenny Dalglish was a wonderful experience as well, someone who I watched many tapes of and is my dad's hero and that was a great time.

"Roy Hodgson didn't work out here but I have a good relationship with him with England. All the managers I have had a great relationship with and I have always tried to learn from them all.

"Rafa Benitez, we shared Istanbul and tactically he improved me so much as well and it is difficult to pick one. As a whole I have been lucky to work with so many."