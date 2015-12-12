I have no plans to rest Lukaku - Martinez

Everton manager Roberto Martinez said he has no plans to rest Romelu Lukaku, despite the striker starting every game so far this season.

Lukaku scored his 50th Everton goal on Monday and has established himself as one of the first names on Martinez' team-sheet.

The 22-year-old Belgium international has started every single one of Everton's 19 games in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals in the process.

And Martinez admitted he does not fear burning out Lukaku.

"When you are 22 years old and enjoying your football, you can't wait for the next game," Martinez said

"The players you need to be careful with are those around 28, 29 or 30. We have a few of those, and you have to measure their recovery times really well.

"But players who are 21 or 22 can recover in 12 hours because they've got so much energy.

"I'm happy to keep players like Romelu, Ross Barkley, Gerard Deulofeu and John Stones in the team together, it is a matter of keeping the momentum going.

"It is different if they pick up a knock or a strain but until that happens as long as they are playing well they can carry on.

"Burnout comes when you are not playing well and still forced to play. That makes you play with pressure and that can be tough."

Everton travel to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.