I have received no offers - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says he has not received any offers to coach when his Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the season.

The Spaniard - widely regarded as one of the best coaches in world football - has been the subject of continued links with Premier League side Manchester City.

Reports of that nature resurfaced earlier this month, with Guardiola's contract due to come to an end next June.

However, the former Barcelona boss denied the claims and also stated no decision had been made over extending his stay at the Allianz Arena.

"This is the first and last time I’ll talk about this... I have not had any offers from other clubs," Guardiola told reporters.

"I have received no offers. I have read a lot in recent months, but I want to do the best for this club.

"I have not made a decision yet as to what is best for this club. One year is a long time.

"I am not convinced whether it is right for the club if I were to extend my contract. I'll never be a problem for Bayern.

"When I reach a decision, I will talk to [Bayern bosses] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uli Hoeness and Matthias Sammer. A year is a long time, three years is a lifetime at a big club."

Bayern great Stefan Effenberg spoke out this week, saying he was "pretty certain" Guardiola would leave the club come the end of his deal.

"I am Bayern Munich coach and I am happy to be here," Guardiola responded.

"Maybe Stefan Effenberg, the great legend of Bayern, knows more than me. I'll call him."