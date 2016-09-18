I hope Allardyce was watching Townsend - Pardew

Alan Pardew suggested that Andros Townsend could be in line for an England recall after the winger's match-winning performance in Crystal Palace's 4-1 win over Stoke City.

Townsend scored Palace's fourth goal after a mazy dribble from inside his own half to cap a fine afternoon in which he tormented Stoke's defence and inspired the Eagles to their first home win of the season in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was one of two players released from the England squad shortly before Euro 2016 but Pardew hinted that, in current form, Townsend could add to his 11 caps for the national team.

"Andros has been threatening to play like that and I hope big Sam was watching," Pardew told Sky Sports.

"We knew we had to deliver more crosses into the box. Our wide men have perhaps overplayed a bit recently but we corrected that today."

Palace took the lead inside 11 first half minutes thanks to quick-fire goals from James Tomkins and Scott Dann, and James McArthur made it three before Townsend's strike and a consolation goal for Stoke from Marko Arnautovic.

Pardew indicated that the performance was one that he had been waiting for, saying: "In the last 10 games we've been pretty solid.

"This team has changed drastically in the summer, and it's difficult to change a team and change the style of play a bit to suit new players.

"This is a nice rubber stamp today. This was the end game of what me and the chairman and the board have been trying to do. Now it needs to turn into consistency."

Townsend reflected on the good mood around the club after Palace picked up their first win of the season in their previous game against Middlesbrough.

He said: "You can't underestimate the importance of three points for the mood around the place.

"We knew today we could get our first home win, and now everyone's focussed on the game on Wednesday [in the EFL Cup] to try and get another one.

"I was brought to this club to score goals, and I was a bit down on myself before, but today I'm happier with my contribution.

"The manager has given myself and Wilf [Zaha] the freedom to switch wings, and I think it worked on both sides today."