I miss Barcelona, says Xavi
Xavi left Barcelona for Qatar in 2015 after spending 25 years with the Catalan giants.
Former Barcelona captain Xavi says he misses being around the club after leaving the La Liga outfit at the end of last season.
Xavi, a Barcelona academy graduate, ended his 25-year association with the Catalans in 2015 after signing with Qatari club Al Sadd.
However, after almost a year away from Spain, Xavi revealed he is missing Barca.
"I miss the dressing room of FC Barcelona, the jokes, the circle and the level of football," the 36-year-old told Movistar+.
"Barcelona is the best club in the world and the only ones who are close to them are Bayern [Munich]."
Xavi admitted a career in coaching could be on the cards once he hangs up his boots.
"Coaching is something you have to feel, and I am starting to feel it," he said.
"And I like to be on the pitch, on the grass. But I am still a player.
"Everyone progresses at their own time, and I want to be a footballer for at least two more years, for as long as my body holds up."
