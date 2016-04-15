I miss Barcelona, says Xavi

Former Barcelona captain Xavi says he misses being around the club after leaving the La Liga outfit at the end of last season.

Xavi, a Barcelona academy graduate, ended his 25-year association with the Catalans in 2015 after signing with Qatari club Al Sadd.

However, after almost a year away from Spain, Xavi revealed he is missing Barca.

"I miss the dressing room of FC Barcelona, the jokes, the circle and the level of football," the 36-year-old told Movistar+.

"Barcelona is the best club in the world and the only ones who are close to them are Bayern [Munich]."

Xavi admitted a career in coaching could be on the cards once he hangs up his boots.

"Coaching is something you have to feel, and I am starting to feel it," he said.

"And I like to be on the pitch, on the grass. But I am still a player.

"Everyone progresses at their own time, and I want to be a footballer for at least two more years, for as long as my body holds up."