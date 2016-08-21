I regret Donnarumma's Milan debut, jokes Mihajlovic

Former AC Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic could not believe his luck as Gianluigi Donnarumma foiled Torino on Sunday, saving a last-gasp penalty to ensure that the Rossoneri held on for a 3-2 win.

Mihajlovic was in charge at San Siro last season until he was sacked in April, and, during this spell, he gave the then 16-year-old goalkeeper his league debut against Sassuolo.

Now, speaking after seeing Andrea Belotti and his Torino outfit thwarted by Donnarumma's brilliance, the Serbian joked that he wished he had never given the teenage sensation his bow.

"If I had known he was going to save the penalty, I wouldn't have given him his debut," Mihajlovic told Sky Sport Italia.

"I smiled because I knew 'Gallo' was going to miss. Unfortunately, I'm almost always right.

"I went to reassure him afterwards, these things happen and the next time we get a penalty he won't be taking it.

"I don't want to seek excuses, all teams have injured players and ours would be different with them in it, but that's natural.

"We made individual errors and that is what cost us."

Mihajlovic and his side welcome Bologna to Turin next week in their home opener.