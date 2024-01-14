‘I saw blood all over the seat’ Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe opens up on the day he was shot

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe has reflected on his ‘miraculous’ escape after he was the victim of a shooting in his native South Africa before he made the move to English football.

Radebe came from humble origins, growing up in Soweto and beginning his career at Kaizer Chiefs, originally as goalkeeper before maturing into a commanding centre-back.

But his illustrious career, which saw him captain his country and establish himself as a modern-day favourite at Elland Road was almost curtailed before it truly began.

“By 1991, I was in my early 20s and had returned to Soweto,” Radebe told FourFourTwo. “My mother Emily ran a spaza shop, making a living by selling convenience items like food and drinks to the locals in our area.

“That day had started just like any other. As usual, I was heading off to buy drinks in bulk, which my mother would then resell. I was going about my business a few blocks from my house, when I heard a loud bang. It felt like my back was on fire. I was in the car with my younger brother Lazarus, and suddenly my leg went numb. I realised I’d been shot. I saw blood all over the seat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I thought I’d become yet another victim of gun violence. Many of my childhood friends died or were sent to jail. When my brother rushed me to hospital, I feared I was going to be paralysed for the rest of my life. But, miraculously, when the doctors started to examine me, they found the bullet had only gone through the flesh and managed to miss all of my vital organs.

“Not a lot of people would have survived that – I was extremely fortunate to be alive. After nearly losing my life, you’d imagine an investigation would have been launched, but there was no follow-up from the police. They turned a blind eye to violent crime.

“When I was recovering from surgery in the hospital, my first question to the doctors was, “Am I going to be able to play football again?” In the township, football had always been our escape from the hardships of life. It was the one thing we loved.”

Radebe was able to make a quick and full recovery from the gunshot wound and three years later made the move to Elland Road alongside his compatriot Phil Masinga. The £250,000 transfer fee Leeds paid to sign Radebe would go on to be one of the best-value transfers in Premier League history, with the player affectionately know as ‘The Chief’ going on to make more than 250 appearances for the Whites over 11 seasons.

