I should have faced Mourinho – Casillas rues Real Madrid fall-out

Iker Casillas has revealed his regret at not confronting Jose Mourinho during the pair's fractious relationship at Real Madrid.

Mourinho spent three years in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, a period which delivered one league title and one Copa del Rey.

Although that LaLiga-winning side racked up 100 points and scored 121 goals en route to dethroning Barcelona in 2012, Mourinho was far from a universally popular figure in the Spanish capital.

That included a bust-up with Casillas, whose close friendship with his Spain colleagues at Barca reportedly angered Mourinho.

The goalkeeper was dropped midway through the 2012-13 campaign with Diego Lopez preferred in his place, while rumours began to circulate that Casillas was the source of stories leaked to the media regarding disagreements between Mourinho and key figures within the squad.

"He was brought in to compete with Barcelona and brought moments of great tension and that Madridismo that I mentioned that I don't like came out, there was a limit that he went to with me that I didn't want to go to," Casillas old Universo Valdano channel Vamos.

"The third year wasn't all good, although we won LaLiga and it seems that there were many people whose relationship was shaken.

"It wasn't good for him, nor for me nor for the club. I think if it happened all over again, I would have taken the bull by the horns and faced Mourinho.

"At that time, I opted to be quiet and I thought that was the way to honour the values of Real Madrid.

"Nobody has wanted to talk about Mourinho to this day and I think it is maybe better to let it be and let it go."