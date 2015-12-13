I take full blame for the equaliser - Busquets

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said he takes full blame for the Deportivo La Coruna goal that cost the reigning La Liga champions two points on Saturday.

Goals to Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic had Barca 2-0 up just after the hour-mark, but Deportivo fought back to score twice and take a point from Camp Nou.

Victor Sanchez's men did the same thing on the final day of last season which ensured Deportivo's survival in the top flight.

Busquets, who gave away the ball which led to Deportivo's equaliser, admitted his error and took full responsibility for the goal.

"In the second half with 2-0 we thought it was almost done," the Spain international told Barca TV.

"We had the bad luck of conceding a goal and then my loss of the ball, which I take full blame for the equaliser.

"We must learn to close out games or when we can try to limit any counter-attacks and have plenty of men behind the ball."

Barcelona will now set their sights on their Club World Cup semi-final in Japan.

"When we travel and make it to Japan we will compete in the cup with great enthusiasm," Busquets said. "It's an important tie and we will try our best."