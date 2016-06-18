I think Vardy will stay - Leicester vice-chairman

Leicester City's vice-chairman is confident Jamie Vardy will reject a move to Arsenal and remain with the Premier League champions next season.

Vardy netted 24 times as he helped inspire the Foxes to the most unlikely of title triumphs in 2015-16 and his efforts were rewarded with a place in England's Euro 2016 squad.

His performances for Leicester attracted the attention of Arsenal, who have triggered a release clause – believed to be worth £20million – with Vardy set to make a final decision once England's participation in the finals in France has come to an end.

But vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of chairman and owner Vichai, believes Vardy will stay at the King Power Stadium as Leicester prepare to take their seat at European club football's top table.

"You will see the news very soon, but I think he will stay," he told The Daily Mail.

"I think so, let's see. We need to build the team. We keep continuing to believe that we can do something special in the Premier League and the Champions League.

"The Champions League is going to be amazing for Leicester, so let's see. Leicester is the underdog and we can still be the underdog."