I was asked to be Cavani's understudy - Bakambu reveals PSG snub

Villarreal star Cedric Bakambu has revealed Paris Saint-Germain enquired about his services during the close-season, but he had no interest in playing back-up to Edinson Cavani.

Following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's exit from the Parc des Princes upon the expiration of his contract in June, PSG were on the lookout for someone to provide support to Cavani in attack.

Jese Rodriguez was signed from Real Madrid, but, according to DR Congo international Bakambu, the Ligue 1 champions also asked about his availability following a strong campaign which saw him score 22 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The former Sochaux attacker insisted he had little interest in making the switch, though.

"I was contacted by PSG to be the understudy to Cavani. Obviously, there were two streams of thought; one which focused on me and another slightly less [the option of Jese]," Bakambu told L'Equipe.

"PSG has very great strikers. So there it is. If I went to PSG would I have my place? Honestly, no."