'I was the media's ugly duckling' in Madrid - Coentrao

Monaco loanee Fabio Coentrao feels like he was made a scapegoat at Real Madrid, claiming he was the "ugly duckling" in the eyes of the Spanish press.

Coentrao is on a season-long loan at Monaco, having made just nine La Liga appearances for Real last term, and the Portugal international left-back is enjoying his spell in Ligue 1.

In an interview with Marca, 27-year-old Coentrao was asked whether he was treated unfairly by the Spanish press in Madrid and said: "Honestly? Yes, I think they were. I feel as though they never gave me the benefit of the doubt.

"If I had a bad game, they attacked me immediately. If I played well, they gave it very little recognition.

"Even today, I still ask myself why I was the media's ugly duckling?"