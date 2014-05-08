I will be fit in time for World Cup, vows Shaqiri

Shaqiri has not featured for his club side Bayern Munich since their 1-0 defeat to Augsburg early last month due to a thigh injury.

However, the 22-year-old former Basel man is eyeing a comeback in the DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund later this month and is optimistic over his fitness ahead of the World Cup.

"I can't make any promises about the World Cup," Shaqiri said in quotes reported by Swiss newspaper Blick.

"I have enough time until the first game with the Swiss to arrive at 100 per cent. I will be fully fit.

"We have a good, young, hungry team. Our goal is to get out of the group, but we can ensure a surprise. I am positive we will play a good World Cup.

"My goal is to enter into team training next week and to prepare for the DFB-Pokal Final."

Switzerland have been drawn in Group E at the World Cup and face Ecuador in their opening game on June 15 before taking on France and Honduras.