I will show my worth to Aston Villa, says Okore
Jores Okore is hoping to move on from his injury nightmare by prospering for Aston Villa next season.
The defender's maiden Premier League campaign was ruined by a serious knee problem that meant he managed just three league appearances.
Now fit, Okore is determined to show why manager Paul Lambert spent £4 million bringing him to England.
He told the club's official website: "It's about next season for me. That's my focus. I am looking forward to that. I can't wait. It can't come quick enough.
"It will be the coming season when I get my big chance again to prove myself. I want to show what I can do.
"The manager has been very supportive with me. He bought me - he showed great faith in me and now I want to repay him.
"He bought for me a reason - he must have believed in my ability. I will prove he was right!
"It's about getting up to speed, getting a good pre-season under my belt and then hopefully playing games.
"I am so determined to play well and impress and prove my ability to everyone - the players, the manager and the fans."
