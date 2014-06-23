I will show my worth to Aston Villa, says Okore

The defender's maiden Premier League campaign was ruined by a serious knee problem that meant he managed just three league appearances.

Now fit, Okore is determined to show why manager Paul Lambert spent £4 million bringing him to England.

He told the club's official website: "It's about next season for me. That's my focus. I am looking forward to that. I can't wait. It can't come quick enough.

"It will be the coming season when I get my big chance again to prove myself. I want to show what I can do.

"The manager has been very supportive with me. He bought me - he showed great faith in me and now I want to repay him.

"He bought for me a reason - he must have believed in my ability. I will prove he was right!

"It's about getting up to speed, getting a good pre-season under my belt and then hopefully playing games.

"I am so determined to play well and impress and prove my ability to everyone - the players, the manager and the fans."