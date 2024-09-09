England interim boss Lee Carsley distances himself from 'manager' tag, sending clear message to the FA over role

By
published

Lee Carsley led England to a 2-0 win in Ireland in his first match as the Three Lions' interim boss

Interim England boss Lee Carsley
Interim England boss Lee Carsley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interim England boss Lee Carsley has admitted he ‘wouldn’t say I was a manager’ following his first game in the Three Lions dugout.

The former Everton midfielder was given the England top job on an interim basis after Gareth Southgate stood down from the role following the Three Lions defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.