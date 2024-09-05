Is this the REAL reason these three players have been called up to England?

There were some shock inclusions in Lee Carsley’s first England squad

England stars Noni Madueke, Angel Gomes and Tino Livramento
With the team having come so close to Euro 2024 glory just months ago, new England boss Lee Carsley might have been expected to keep it simple when naming his first senior Three Lions squad.

But the former Everton midfielder, who was given the interim head coach gig after Gareth Southgate waved goodbye this summer, mixed it up a bit with his selections. Welcome to the stage: Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke and Angel Gomes, a trio that may not have been on the tips of fans’ tongues when awaiting the announcement. They’ll be joining the rest of the squad to face the Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

