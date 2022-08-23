Ian Burchnall could name debutant in Forest Green team for Brighton tie

Forest Green could hand a debut to new signing Myles Peart-Harris as they come up against Brighton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The 19-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Brentford earlier this week and is available to appear in the competition for Ian Burchnall’s team.

Connor Wickham came off the bench in Forest Green’s 3-0 defeat to Plymouth on Saturday and could be named in the starting line-up this time out.

Fellow forward Jamille Matt could come in for his first start since August 6.

Unbeaten Brighton will make changes after their impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

Boss Graham Potter confirmed in his press conference he will give opportunities to some youngsters in the squad.

Albion will travel without Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder who are ruled out through injury.

Wednesday’s game could be an opportunity for new signings Levi Colwill and Deniz Undav to get some minutes under their belt while Jason Steele is expected to start in goal.