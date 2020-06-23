Ian Harkes sets sights on Scotland cap after signing new Dundee United contract
By PA Staff
Ian Harkes has one eye on a Scotland call-up after signing a new Dundee United contract.
The American midfielder has ignored the managerial uncertainty at Tannadice following Robbie Neilson’s departure for Hearts to pen a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old has scored three goals in 57 appearances since joining United from Major League Soccer side DC United 18 months ago.
Harkes said on United’s website: “I feel like I’ve progressed as a player since arriving in Scotland.
“Coming across from the States I wanted to get games and a run of form which the team has helped me to do. Hopefully I can keep that going to the next level.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but we have a great team and everyone is going to be fighting for a place which will only make us better.
“I’ve made more than 50 appearances for United so with this extension I want to hit another 50. Also an international call-up is an ultimate goal of mine.”
Harkes, whose grandfather emigrated from Dundee to the United States, added: “I’ve not been capped for the US yet but I’m not ruling out my Scottish heritage. It’s nice to be on the radar but the next stage I have to perform and give myself that platform.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.