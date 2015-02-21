Ibe performances not surprising Allen

Ibe made only his second Premier League start against Everton earlier this month and has since followed it up with further impressive showings against Tottenham and Besiktas.

The 19-year-old won the decisive penalty against Besiktas in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday as Liverpool won 1-0, and Allen lavished praise on the highly rated winger.

"From the first time I saw him I always knew Jordon had the raw talent to go as far as he wants in the game," he told the club's official website.

"He has been given his opportunity and he has taken it with both hands, which is great to see and it's like having a new signing, which has been brilliant for the whole team.

"He was brilliant against Besiktas and he won us the penalty. To take a lead into the second leg is really important and we did everything we could to get the goal.

"I know [the goal] came late but we kept a clean sheet and made sure they didn't get an away goal, which was an added bonus."

With a 1-0 first-leg lead to defend in Turkey next week, and a home FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers on the horizon, Allen has his sights firmly set on lifting silverware.

"That's our aim - to win a trophy," he said. "We really have got the talent and we are pushing ourselves to try and win something this season.

"Considering the quite slow start we had I think we have really picked up the pace now and we are building up momentum at the right time in the season."