Ibe rues Liverpool profligacy

Liverpool attacker Jordon Ibe voiced his frustration with his side's profligacy in front of goal following Sunday's 2-1 Premier League loss at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's men - who won at Rubin Kazan on Thursday - had 22 shots on target at Anfield, but found the net just once and Ibe was quick to admit they must improve their finishing.

"It's disappointing, everybody's angry. We played alright and we created chances to get the goals, but it just didn't come," he told the club's official website.

"The manager just told us to keep our composure because it shouldn't be an excuse having a midweek game.

"It's a new manager, new system, we're just trying to build and keep the confidence in the team. Obviously losing will have an effect on some players but we just need to keep it going and hopefully we can win the next game.

"As I said, I thought the team did well and we created chances, it's just frustrating not getting the goals.

"When we get back from international duty hopefully we can work on that and start again."

Liverpool sit 10th in the table following a third top-flight loss of the season.