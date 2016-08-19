Ibrahimovic is a humble guy - Carrick

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's humble attitude and stressed the Swedish striker has "really made an effort" to fit in.

The 34-year-old has impressed since joining United on a free transfer after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired, netting the winner against Leicester City in the Community Shield before scoring on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth.

He has made as much of an impact off the pitch as with his performances, though.

"Ibra is a really nice guy and humble around the changing room," Carrick told the United match programme ahead of their meeting with Southampton on Friday.

"He has fitted in really well, which is nice as he's made a real effort and you can see that.

"In terms of his quality and career, there's not much more to be said about him. He has proved what he brings to teams."

United also brought in Paul Pogba from Juventus, paying an initial fee of €105million to lure the Frenchman back to Old Trafford after four years with the Serie A giants, and Carrick has nothing but praise for the 23-year-old.

"Paul is just Paul, the same lad that used to train with us when he was younger," he added.

"He was a terrific talent and now he has turned into a terrific player and that is why he is here. I'm sure he is happy at everything getting settled so he can focus on playing for this great club.

"It's easy to forget how young he still is. Most of his career is ahead of him, which is great for the club."