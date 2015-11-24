Ibrahimovic adamant PSG can win Champions League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is adamant Paris Saint-Germain have what it takes to win the Champions League this campaign.

The Ligue 1 champions have not made it past the quarter-finals in the past three seasons, but Ibrahimovic believes this could be PSG's year.

"We We are a lot better than last year, so we have a good chance of winning the Champions League," Ibrahimovic told UEFA's website.

"It doesn't mean that we will win, but we have a great team that has improved a lot from last year.

"We have the potential to go a long way, but it takes a lot to win. It’s not always the best team that wins, so we'll see."

Ibrahimovic has won league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, but European success has eluded him.

Nevertheless, the Sweden star has stressed he would not see it as a failure if he does not win the Champions League during his career.

"You want to win. I haven't won the Champions League before, as everyone knows, but we are going to do everything we can to win," he added.

"If I don't win, I won't be disappointed. Definitely not. What will happen will happen."

PSG sit second in Group A with seven points from four games and will book their ticket for the knockout stages if they beat Ibrahimovic's boyhood club Malmo on Wednesday.