Ibrahimovic and Di Maria in PSG squad for Monaco clash

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Angel di Maria are in the squad for Sunday's clash with Monaco.

Ibrahimovic has not made a Ligue 1 appearance for PSG this season because of a knee problem sustained in the Trophee des Champions win over Lyon at the beginning of the month, while a hamstring injury has prevented Di Maria from making his debut for the club following his move from Manchester United.

Despite their absences, Blanc's men have started their title defence with three straight wins, but their return to fitness will provide PSG with a welcome boost for an away game with a team they have not beaten in the league since 2007.

"Ibrahimovic will be in the group to face Monaco," Blanc said. "We'll see if he starts the game or not.

"We need to be more effective offensively. Di Maria will bring a huge amount of technicality to our game."