Ibrahimovic confident United will 'click' into gear

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is confident Manchester United will achieve "big things" when Jose Mourinho's squad "click" into gear.

Prior to Sunday's 3-1 victory over Swansea City, United had gone four games without victory in the Premier League to slip away from the top four.

There was also a disappointing display in the Europa League, as they were beaten 2-1 by Fenerbahce - a result that leaves them far from certain of progressing from the group stage.

The victory at the Liberty Stadium lifted some of the pressure that has been weighing down on the United squad and Ibrahimovic in particular, the former Sweden international ending his seven-game run without a goal by netting a first-half brace.

And he is convinced United can produce similar displays in the future as the squad get to know each other better.

"We have a mix of ages - experienced players, young players, the quality is there," he told Inside United magazine. "I think we can achieve big things.

"I said after the Liverpool game and I said it before that we just need to find the 'click' where we find each other.

"Every day that goes by, the more you get to know each other and it becomes like a family. You know what you need - I know what I need to do to get the maximum out of my team-mates and the same thing on the other side, they know what they need to bring that out of me.

"The pieces are there, we just need to put the puzzle together.

"It will click. We just wait for the moment when everything is clicking among each other, not only inside the pitch, but outside it. I don't say things are bad because things are good.

"We've been a little unlucky in certain games but we believe and, when you believe, it will come. I like to train hard, that's my philosophy. If you train hard, you get what you want to get. Hard work pays back, according to me."

Speaking of his own worrying form, Ibrahimovic acknowledged he could have done more as he settled into life in England.

He added: "I think I could have scored a couple more goals than I have done - I missed pretty good chances which I didn't see myself doing. But it's a different game here.

"With my performance, I am happy. I know I can do more, I know the team can do more and I want to do more and I will do more."