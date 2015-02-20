Ibrahimovic handed retrospective ban

The ban relates to an incident at the end of PSG's clash with Saint-Etienne on January 25, when the Sweden international was booked for a foul on Romain Hamouma, but a disciplinary committee have now deemed the tackle worthy of further disciplinary action.

PSG will lose the 33-year-old from March 1, meaning he misses the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France encounters with Monaco, while a further one-match ban will be suspended for a year.

"On January 29, 2015, the Commission, seized the supplementary report of the referee and had called Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his caution in the 90th minute to its meeting on Thursday, February 19, 2015," read a statement on the Ligue de Football Professionnel's official website.

"After hearing the representatives of the player and the club, the Commission decided to punish Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended for three matches with one suspended for a year."

Ibrahimovic will be eligible for this weekend's clash with Toulouse as PSG look to stay in contention at the top of Ligue 1 with Marseille and Lyon.