Ibrahimovic heel injury will not go away

Ibrahimovic's campaign has been hampered by the problem, with the Sweden striker restricted to 11 appearances in all competitions for the defending Ligue 1 champions.

The 33-year-old is widely expected to miss Saturday's visit of Nantes to the Parc des Princes in order to be fit for the subsequent UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona next Wednesday.

And Rolland indicated that the issue will trouble the former Barcelona, Milan and Juventus man throughout 2014-15.

"He still has pain in his heel. It's pain that can change in intensity," Rolland told RMC.

"Recently, it hasn't got worse, but it will be present until the end of the season. Zlatan will not play every game.

"He just wanted to look after himself ahead of the trip to Barcelona."

Ibrahimovic has nine goals for PSG so far this season.