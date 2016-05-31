Ibrahimovic hints at Malmo return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested he could make a surprise return to his boyhood club Malmo amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

The evergreen Sweden striker is available on a free transfer after deciding to end his stay at Paris Saint-Germain following the expiry of his contract at the end of a season that saw him plunder 50 goals in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic, 34, has subsequently been linked with a move to the Premier League and United where he would be reunited with new manager Jose Mourinho, who he worked with during his time at Inter.

However, Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola recently downplayed claims his client is set to move to Old Trafford, stressing his next club will come as a surprise to many.

Ibrahimovic returned to his city of birth on Monday for Sweden's friendly against Slovenia which he was forced to sit out with a calf problem, but the former Barcelona forward hinted fans could soon see him in action again at the Swedbank Stadion.

"I love Malmo and I wish I could play," Ibrahimovic said in an address to fans before kick-off.

"I apologise for that, but I will [play here again], I will. Just wait for me."

Ibrahimovic started his professional career with Malmo, before leaving the Allsvenskan side for Ajax in 2001.