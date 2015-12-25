Ibrahimovic: I knew I would make history with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he knew he would write himself into history when he joined the Ligue 1 club in 2012.

Ibrahimovic was a €20million signing from AC Milan and has scored over 120 goals in just under 150 appearances in all competitions for PSG.

The 34-year-old has won the league title in every season he has played at PSG, as well as numerous other cups.

PSG are unbeaten and sit top of the Ligue 1 table after 19 games and hold a 19-point gap over second-place Monaco, with the club on track to secure a fourth-straight league title.

The club have been a dominant force since Ibrahimovic joined, and the Sweden international knew he would create history in the French capital.

"I feel good. I feel I have a lot of responsibility," he told the official PSG website.

"Before I came here I knew it would be a big challenge for me because the club wanted to do something great, something big, to build up a club that brings them to the top and it was a project at the start.

"I'm very happy I was here at the start because it's easy to come now here where everything is settled down, everything is good and it's easy to make your thing.

"When I came it wasn't so easy because I came from Milan and it was a different world compared from what it is today.

"I'm very happy, I was one of the first ones to be here and bring it to the top and I knew I would do history with this club, so that is what I'm doing and I'm still doing it.

"When I change club or stop football I will sit down and lean back and say I was part of that project, so for that I'm very happy."

PSG are in Qatar as part of a tour, during which they are set to play a friendly against Ibrahimovic's former club Inter.

"I think to come to Qatar, I've been there a couple of times and I find it very nice. We had a good preparation every time we were in Qatar," he said.

"It brought also luck because we have been winning trophies and we want to continue with this tradition, so we will be coming for Christmas time and play the friendly game against Inter.

"I'm happy to be there representing my team and I am happy for Qatar also that will welcome two big teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, so good for the people there, so let us make them enjoy the game."