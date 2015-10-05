Ibrahimovic: I want to continue making history at PSG

After dethroning Pauleta as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is determined to keep making history at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sweden international netted twice to help PSG to a 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday, taking his tally for the Ligue 1 champions to 110 goals in 137 appearances in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic was delighted to break Pauleta's record, but he has stressed that he has no intention of resting on his laurels.

"It is a great feeling. Every time you break a record, it feels fantastic, amazing," Ibrahimovic told the official PSG website.

"But I don't stop here. I continue and want to keep doing well for this club.

"You never know what happens in the future, but what I have achieved at PSG is amazing and I feel very happy.

"Hopefully, I can continue on this path and make more history, just like I have been doing so far."

The 34-year-old, who has a contract until June 2016, was heavily linked with a return to AC Milan ahead of this season, but a move never materialised.