Ibrahimovic: I'll only get better for United

He might have scored the winning goal in the Community Shield but Manchester United's new hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic warned he will only get better at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic was the match-winner at Wembley on Sunday, his header with seven minutes remaining lifting United past Premier League champions Leicester City.

It was Ibrahimovic's first goal in his competitive bow for United, though the 34-year-old Swede said he is still working his way back to full fitness following his Euro 2016 exertions.

Nr 31 August 7, 2016

"It feels good to be in Manchester United and this is what counts," Ibrahimovic explained to MUTV.

"My individual performances will come. We're in the beginning and building up my physique, my conditioning, and I am yet to know the team-mates.

"When all these things are settled, things grow easily. You can then just play your game and enjoy.

"Things are coming together. We're in the beginning and we're just getting to know each other, especially with me. That is new and we won today and hopefully we can win more."

Ibrahimovic, who scored in United's friendly win over Galatasaray last month, and Jose Mourinho's men open their Premier League campaign at Bournemouth on Sunday.