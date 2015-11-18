Ibrahimovic: It is too late for Premier League move

Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has all but ruled out a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old's contract with PSG is coming to an end and he has yet to make a decision about his long-term future.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Milan as well as a move to MLS, but a transfer to England now appears unlikely.

"I think it is too late to come to England," the striker told Sportsmail. "I am very happy at PSG. I have six months to go on my contract and we will see what happens afterwards.

"I am enjoying it, I enjoy every day on the field. While I am playing at the top level I just want to enjoy it and do my thing. I do not know where I will finish my career, let's wait and see."

Ibrahimovic netted twice in Sweden's 2-2 draw with Denmark on Tuesday to send his county through to Euro 2016 and he has admitted he will probably retire from international duty after the tournament in France.

"I am looking forward to the Euros," he added. "It is probably going to be my last tournament with the national team and I am very excited because before these two play-off games there was all this kind of talk that we were not able to beat Denmark.

"Now we are very happy and I am satisfied. It will be magic for everyone."