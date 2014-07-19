Ibrahimovic: Lahm going out on his terms

Lahm, 30, shocked many when he announced his retirement from international football, less than a week after Germany defeated Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup.

But Swedish international Ibrahimovic - speaking after PSG's 4-2 pre-season defeat to Red Bull Leipzig on Friday - believes the 113-cap veteran and Bayern Munich skipper bowed out at the right time.

"I don't know what to say because he won the World Cup, so why not?" Ibrahimovic told reporters in Germany.

"He did his job and to stop now is the best way, if he wants to stop. But it's his own decision and you stop when you're on top.

'He can't give more than this, so I think he finished nicely."