Ibrahimovic looking for revenge against Chelsea - Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has warned his Chelsea team-mates that Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be looking for revenge after his red card in last season's Champions League tie between the two sides.

Ibrahimovic was sent off in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash against Chelsea after a first-half challenge on Oscar.

However, despite playing the best part of 90 minutes with a man less, PSG advanced to the quarter-finals with an away-goals win after scores were tied at 3-3 on aggregate.

"With the red card against us last year, Ibrahimovic will want revenge against the Chelsea players," Courtois told Canal+.

"But there are also two, with Chelsea seeking revenge for last year's result.

"This year we want to win this game. For both clubs, to go out in this round, it is not good enough.

"Both want to go far in the Champions League. We know that Paris has a very strong team, it will not be easy."

PSG host the first leg on Tuesday before heading to Stamford Bridge on March 9.