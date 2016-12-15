Ibrahimovic loving Pogba partnership

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is delighted to be playing alongside Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

Both Ibrahimovic and Pogba arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and have quickly developed into key figures for the Red Devils.

The duo played an important role in Wednesday's 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace, supplying a goal and an assist each.

Fresh from their decisive intervention at Selhurst Park, Ibrahimovic confirmed he is enjoying playing alongside the France international.

"I was waiting for the ball. I tried to keep on the line because they were a very defensive team," Ibrahimovic told the United website when asked about his ninth league goal of the season, the winner against Palace with two minutes to go in a tight clash.

"They were playing very well, defended well, so I picked the run in a good moment. Then I got the ball from Paul, it was a good ball, and I tried to angle it and hit it and it went in.

"We talk a lot and we try to help each other a lot. I think he likes to play with me and I like to play with him too.

"But it is not only about us two, it is the whole team. We all put in the hard work.

"You could see we were not performing on top, but still we got the winner. Sometimes you hit the top and do not get the winner, like in the last couple of weeks."

United's next match is away to West Brom on Saturday.