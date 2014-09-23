Ibrahimovic to miss Caen clash with heel injury

PSG visit Caen hoping to get back to winning ways after being held to three consecutive draws in what has been a stuttering start to the new season.

However, the French champions will be without star striker Ibrahimovic for the trip to Normandy after tests revealed that the Sweden captain will require treatment for at least a further 48 hours.

A statement on PSG's official website read: "Because of a left heel pain and following examinations performed today [Tuesday], Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out for the match at Caen. His condition requires a minimum of 48 hours of care."

Although Ibrahimovic has struggled so far this season, the news that the 32-year-old misses out will come as a significant blow to a team that has found it difficult to see teams off in the early part of the campaign.

There has been some speculation regarding coach Laurent Blanc's future in the aftermath of last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Lyon, although club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted the former France boss' position is not in danger.

Blanc concedes that his side have not been at their best so far this term, but stressed that their disappointing early form will not change the philosophy of the team.

"Our early season form is neither disastrous nor good," Blanc said. "We're missing something but not much.

"We will go to Caen with the same philosophy, with the same mindset that has been displayed since the beginning of last season."