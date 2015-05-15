Ibrahimovic to miss Montpellier clash

Paris Saint-Germain will be without top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they aim to secure a third successive Ligue 1 title at Montpellier.

Laurent Blanc's men go into the penultimate game of the season six points ahead of second-placed Lyon.

A draw will be enough for the capital club to win the league regardless of Lyon's result at home to Bordeaux but Ibrahimovic, who has scored 30 goals in all competitions despite an injury-hit campaign, will have to be content watching from the sidelines at the Stade de la Mosson.

"Ibra has calf pain," Blanc said. "David Luiz has recovered sufficiently to figure in the squad. There are two suspended players, Thiago Motta and Marco Verratti."

Seventh-placed Montpellier famously beat PSG to the title in 2012 and are just three points adrift of Bordeaux in sixth, which will be a UEFA Europa League qualification place should Blanc's men beat Auxerre in the Coupe de France final.

"The title's not in our pockets yet, but it's not far away," Blanc added. "Montpellier's not an easy place to go. They've had a successful season.

"We know what we need to do tomorrow. That's to win – we always need to win."