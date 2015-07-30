Ibrahimovic: My next move will be a very big surprise

Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed his next move will be "a very big surprise" but reiterated that he plans to remain at Paris Saint-Germain this season.

The Sweden captain is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and there has been frenzied speculation over his future.

Prolific striker Ibrahimovic has been linked with Manchester United, a return to Milan and a switch to MLS.

And the 33-year-old was giving little away after scoring in PSG's 2-0 International Champions Cup victory over United on Wednesday.

He said: "Where I go next, it will be a surprise, a very big surprise.

"I'm very happy at PSG. You don't see that on the field?

"I have another year on my contract with PSG and I am very happy.

"Things are getting better. We are a strong team, we can do much more than we have been doing so at the moment but I am very happy."