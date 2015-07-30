Ibrahimovic: My next move will be a very big surprise
Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no plans to leave the French champions for now, but claims his next club will raise eyebrows.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed his next move will be "a very big surprise" but reiterated that he plans to remain at Paris Saint-Germain this season.
The Sweden captain is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and there has been frenzied speculation over his future.
Prolific striker Ibrahimovic has been linked with Manchester United, a return to Milan and a switch to MLS.
And the 33-year-old was giving little away after scoring in PSG's 2-0 International Champions Cup victory over United on Wednesday.
He said: "Where I go next, it will be a surprise, a very big surprise.
"I'm very happy at PSG. You don't see that on the field?
"I have another year on my contract with PSG and I am very happy.
"Things are getting better. We are a strong team, we can do much more than we have been doing so at the moment but I am very happy."
