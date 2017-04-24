Ibrahimovic is privileged physically - Herrera

Ander Herrera is confident Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic will overcome his knee injury because the experienced attacker is "privileged physically".

Ibrahimovic faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering significant ligament damage in United's Europa League win over Anderlecht and, with the former Paris Saint-Germain star's contract at Old Trafford due to expire in June, there was speculation he could retire altogether.

The striker stressed on Sunday that he was not going to give up and Herrera has now backed his team-mate to make a comeback, too.

"Ibrahimovic is 35 and has won everything, played at the highest level for 15 or 16 years, and now it is the first time he gets a really bad injury, so we are really sad for him," Herrera told the club's official website.

"Of course he can play again. First, because he is privileged physically. His physique, his body, is one of the best I have ever seen, so I think it will be easier for him to get back than others.

"But of course he is 35, he will have to work very, very hard and be very patient, but I have no doubt he will be back because he loves football, he loves to win, he loves to score goals.

"He loves to train every day. Every day, he wants to win, every box, every game of football tennis, everything in training, so I have no doubt he will be back. But we have to be, everyone has to be supporting him."