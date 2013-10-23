Ibrahimovic: PSG can win Champions League

The Sweden international struck four times on Wednesday to become the 10th player to score four goals in a single match in the competition.

He opened his account in the 17th minute after neat work from Gregory van der Wiel, and the pair combined again for his second midway through the half.

Ibrahimovic netted his hat-trick with a stunning 30-yard strike that flew into the top corner with Anderlecht goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski given no chance before adding a fourth after the break, with Edinson Cavani also on target.

The comprehensive victory sees PSG top Group C with nine points from their three matches, and a goal difference of plus 11 after another clean sheet for Salvatore Sirigu.

"I feel good," the striker said after the victory. "This year, we are stronger, we have stronger players.

"We could win the competition but remember that the further you go, the harder it is.

"My first year in Paris was fantastic, but this year is even better!"

The two sides meet again - this time in Paris - in two weeks' time with Laurent Blanc's side able to all but secure their progression to the knockout stages with a victory.