Ibrahimovic: PSG gave away two games

Manchester City might have qualified for the Champions League semi-finals but Zlatan Ibrahimovic insisted Paris Saint-Germain were the better team after giving away the tie.

PSG's quest to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 1994-95 was ended by City, who won 1-0 in Manchester on Tuesday.

Kevin De Bruyne's 76th-minute effort from outside the penalty area condemned PSG to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

But Ibrahimovic, who had a goal disallowed in the dying minutes because he was offside, blamed coach Laurent Blanc's second-leg tactics at the Etihad Stadium.

"In the first half we played with a new system and what happened, happened," the Sweden captain said.

"If it had gone well, nobody would say anything, and now people will say we gave it away.

"The second half was better, when we reverted to our normal tactics, but we gave away two games. I think we are a better team, but we lost tonight and we drew 2-2 at home, so all the best to Manchester City."

The French champions, who are 28 points clear in Ligue 1, will turn their attention to Saturday's hosting of Caen.