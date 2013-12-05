Ibrahimovic: PSG must improve after run ended

The Ligue 1 leaders succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat at Parc des Sports thanks to second-half goals from Clarck N'Sikulu and Modou Sougou.

And Ibrahimovic is hoping the defeat serves as a wake-up call for the men from the French capital.

"We have to play better in our next game," he said. "We hadn't lost for a long time. Maybe this will be a good thing in the long term.

"We have to stay focused on our objectives.

"We missed everything, we played very poorly and were unable to lift ourselves. There's nothing more to say."

PSG will be hopeful of a return to winning ways when they host Sochaux on Saturday.